Moonbreaker, from the authors of Subnautica and writer Brandon Sanderson, dates its free trial

During the month of September we will have two tests on PC before it opens in early access.

Last month, the world was introduced to Moonbreaker, the new and long-awaited video game developed by Unknown Worlds, known in the world for being the authors of Subnautica. This original tactical proposal was announced during the Opening Live Night of Gamescom 2022, where it was anticipated that there would be a series of preliminary tests and that its universe had the participation of the writer Brandon Sanderson.

Now, the team responsible for the game has confirmed the dates of the different tests, which will allow the title to be played before launches in early access on Steam on September 29. During this same month, those who request access to the Playtest will be able to access them, although there is a limitation depending on the location of the players.

There will be two tests during SeptemberThere will be a total of two tests available during September, which will allow us to enjoy the full game with some systems disabled, as well as the store. In this way, the tests will be held from September 9 to 11 and from September 16 to 18 and, although all progress will be erased once they are finished, the paint jobs will remain.

Moonbreaker is a tactical video game of board and turn-based strategy specially targeted to offer a true digital miniatures experience with a wide variety of playable possibilities that should delight fans of tabletop and trading card games, but also those who wish to paint your own units and those who are hungry for competition.

As we have mentioned, the game is set in a science fiction universe created by Brandon Sanderson, author of novel series such as The Archive of Storms or Mistborn. Although it is not what many of its readers expected, it is undoubtedly a project that has caught the attention of those who have followed its work throughout all these years.

