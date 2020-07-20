Moonyeenn Lee, South African Agent and Casting Director, Dies at 76

Moonyeenn Lee, the acclaimed South African agent and casting director who forged movies such because the foreign-language Oscar winner “Tsotsi” and Oscar-nominated “Mandela: Lengthy Stroll To Freedom,” died in Johannesburg on Saturday resulting from coronavirus-related problems. She was 76.

Lee’s firm, Moonyeenn Lee & Associates, introduced the information in an announcement on its Fb web page on Sunday. “It’s with nice disappointment that we announce the loss of life of the legendary South African agent and casting director, Moonyeenn Lee,” reads the assertion.

“Moonyeenn’s ardour for South African tales and native expertise was well-known. Over time, she would journey world wide introducing producers and administrators to South African actors. She would all the time do every thing in her energy to persuade them to fairly forged native actors over international actors. Her dedication finally paid off as many worldwide productions trusted her to forged domestically.”

It continued: “Moonyeenn helped form the lives of many actors, administrators and writers via her fierce honesty and ardour. The South African movie business has misplaced an icon and a formidable champion of the humanities. She might be sorely missed by us all.”

Over the course of her 47-year profession, Lee turned a formidable presence within the South African business, and a passionate advocate for South African expertise internationally. She managed the casting of movies corresponding to “Lodge Rwanda,” “Blood Diamond” and “Black Panther,” in addition to TV sequence together with the Emmy-winning “Homeland,” the Emmy-nominated “The Prisoner” and “The No. 1 Women Detective Company.”

Lee was nominated for 2 Emmy Awards, for “The Looming Tower” and “Roots.” She was the primary South African member of each the Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences and the Tv Academy.

Lee is survived by her daughter, Cindy Lee, and her son, David Lee.

Tributes to Lee’s life and profession poured in throughout South African social media over the weekend.

“We’ve misplaced our beloved Moonyeenn Lee,” wrote Oscar-winning director Gavin Hood (“Tsotsi”) on Twitter. “Moon had a unprecedented eye for pure emotional reality. She forged my first brief, ‘The Storekeeper,’ ‘Tsotsi’ and ‘Eye within the Sky.’ How can I thanks sufficient Moon? I’ll miss you so very a lot. Relaxation properly my treasured brave pal.”

“My agent, my pal, my sister handed away final night time,” “Black Panther” actor John Kani, who was repped by Lee, wrote on Twitter. “RIP Moonyeenn Lee. I really don’t have any phrases to specific grief. Thanks for every thing. Elder”

South Africa’s Minister for Sports activities, Arts and Tradition, Nathi Mthethwa, described Lee as a “colossal” determine, including that the business “has really misplaced a Champion.”

Pictured: Moonyeenn Lee, proper, and visitor arrive at night time one of many Inventive Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, in Los Angeles.