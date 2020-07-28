Morari Bapu announces Rs 5 crore donation for Ram temple, soil and water depart from Badrinath

new Delhi: Has announced a donation of 5 crore rupees for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, the soil of Badrinath Dham and the water of Alaknanda river has left from Uttarakhand for Ayodhya for Bhoomi Pujan to be held on 5th August of the construction of Ram temple. Also Read – PM Modi and CM Yogi will give Rs 500 crore to Ayodhya on the day of Bhumi Pujan

Spiritual Saint Morari Bapu has announced a donation of 5 crore rupees from his pulpit to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthakshetra Trust for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Also Read – Changes in Ramlala’s philosophy period in Ayodhya, what is new time and rules, know

Spiritual leader Morari Bapu announces a donation of Rs 5 Crores to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, from his Vyaspeeth, for the construction of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. Also Read – Ayodhya: The stir of mosque construction increased, library will also be built, work will start in 15 days – ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

At the same time, soil from Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand and water from Alaknanda River is being sent to Ayodhya in UP for the foundation stone ceremony of Ram temple. A delegation of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad left for Ayodhya with mud and water. Let us know that the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony is to be held in Ayodhya on 5 August.

Uttarakhand: Soil from Badrinath & water from Alakananda river is being sent to UP’s Ayodhya for foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. A delegation of Vishwa Hindu Parishad y’day left for Ayodhya with the soil & water. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on 5th August. pic.twitter.com/TkbLpQbewO – ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

According to the members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Nyas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Ayodhya to participate in the Bhoomi Poojan program of Ram temple. Anil Mishra, a member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Nyas, had said on Sunday that besides BJP leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi and Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, many leaders are being invited for the Bhoomi Pujan program. This program will be telecast live by Doordarshan.