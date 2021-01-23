Morbius delays its premiere again

Sony delays Morbius. You have already read this recently; a week ago it had been delayed until October. Now it turns out that It goes directly to January 2022. Violent changes that are derived from the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the third time that the date on which we will be able to see Jared Leto as Spider-Man’s enemy, and that’s not pretty.

The change is made to avoid coinciding with No Time to Die, the new James Bond film, which will now be released on October 8, something that they announce along with that Black Widow and F9 will also be postponed. Today it has also come to light that Roger Rabbit 2, Uncharted, Ghostbusters: Beyond and Cinderella are postponed.

Morbius is directed by Daniel Espinosa and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, and the film is part of Sony’s Spider-Man Marvel Cinematic Universe that will also include Venom 2: There Will Be Carnage, which currently opens on June 25, 2021. However, not many connections to the Spider-Man cinematic universe have been seen yet.