‘Morbius,’ ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel and More Sony Movies Pushed Back to 2021

Sony Photos has pushed again a lot of its main tentpoles — together with “Morbius,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” “Uncharted” and “Peter Rabbit 2” — to subsequent 12 months, the studio introduced on Monday.

Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” has moved from July 10, 2020, to March 5, 2021; Jared Leto’s “Morbius” has been pushed again from July 31, 2020, to March 19, 2021; Tom Holland-starring online game adaptation “Uncharted” went from March 5, 2021, to Oct. 8, 2021; and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” moved from Aug. 7, 2020, to Jan. 15, 2021. An untitled Sony/Marvel film was additionally delayed from an unique Oct. 8, 2021 date and is now undated.

Nearly each main Sony title was moved out of 2020, except Kevin Hart drama “Fatherhood,” which moved up to Oct. 23, 2020, from Jan. 15, 2021. Tom Hanks’ World Conflict II drama “Greyhound,” was taken off the schedule indefinitely from its June launch.

The schedule strikes are probably the most sweeping by a significant studio for the reason that coronavirus pandemic and the following shuttering of most film theaters in North America in latest weeks.

Sony’s strikes additionally underscore that studios are usually not anticipating theaters to be open once more till mid-summer, on the earliest. Warner Bros. is suspending “Marvel Girl 1984” to Aug. 14 as an alternative of June 5. The studio additionally indefinitely pulled “Within the Heights” — an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical that was due out June 26 — in addition to “Scoob,” an animated movie based mostly on “Scooby-Doo” characters that had been set for Might 15.

Different main titles which were taken off the schedule in latest weeks embody Disney’s “Black Widow” and “Mulan,” Common’s “Quick & Livid” entry “Quick 9,” MGM’s James Bond follow-up “No Time to Die” and Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” sequel.

See the total schedule of launch date modifications beneath.

“Greyhound” (Columbia Photos) – TBD (from 6/12/2020)

“Fatherhood” (Columbia Photos) – 10/23/2020 (from 1/15/2021)

“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” (Columbia Photos) – 1/15/2021 (from 08/07/2020)

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Columbia Photos) – 03/05/2021 (from 07/10/2020)

“Sony/Marvel Morbius” (Columbia Photos) – 03/19/2021 (from 07/31/2020)

“Uncharted” (Columbia Photos) – 10/8/2021 (from 03/05/2021)

Untitled Sony Marvel (Columbia Photos) – TBD (from 10/08/2021)