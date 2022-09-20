More and more books banned in schools in the United States: the two keys that explain the phenomenon

According to two institutions specializing in freedom of expression, the formal and informal questioning of books read at school grows year after year.

Attempts to ban books from school libraries in America are on the way to escalate again this school year after hitting record highs last year, according to reports just released in that country.

The studies, released over the weekend by the American Library Association (ALA) and PEN America, a nonprofit organization dedicated to free speech, suggest that the number of books removed from school libraries is on track to exceed the thousands projected last year. And both counts are probably significant underestimates..

The association’s report documents 681 attempts to ban or restrict access to 1,651 different books in schools between January 1 and August 31 this year. In 2021, the association tracked 729 efforts to ban or restrict access to 1,597 books, which at the time represented the highest count of attempted book bans in a year since the association began studying the issue two decades ago. For comparison, book challenges and bans hovered around 200 to 400 between 2018 and 2020.

The PEN America report found that, between July 2021 and June 2022, there were 2,532 book ban attempts targeting 1,648 books. This most recent count is based on a PEN America report published in April that found just over 1,500 book ban attempts, targeting some 1,000 titles, between July 2021 and March 2022. As of last year, PEN America I had not tracked these numbers in detail.

Both reports found that the texts questioned are, for the most part, written by or about African-Americans or LGBT+ people. Racism and discrimination based on sexual orientation appear to be the main motives behind attempts to ban some degrees from American schools.

Books written by people from the LGBT+ community or with characters from that group are among the most questioned / Bryan Anselm / The New York Times

So much Jonathan Friedmandirector of freedom of expression and education programs at PEN America, as Deborah Caldwell-Stonedirector of the ALA’s office of intellectual freedom, warned of dire consequences for today’s generation of students, even in cases where attempts to ban books fail and texts are returned to shelves, or where students find ways to access books on your own outside of school.

“When you dictate what people can read, what people can choose, that’s the mark of an authoritarian society, not a democratic society.Caldwell-Stone said. “We really have to question what we intend for the education of our young people,” she added.

Friedman argued that children can learn to feel ashamed of certain identities when books featuring them are banned. “That stigma can have psychological impacts on young people and their sense of belonging and the imagination they have about the stories they themselves could eventually write,” said the intellectual freedom specialist.

The increase in bans and questioning of books occurs in the midst of an educational culture war that has seen parents, teachers, school officials, students, politicians, and pundits wrestle around how educators should teach about racism, American history, gender identity, sexuality, and sexual orientation. Hundreds of laws have been proposed, and dozens have passed, including bills that limit teaching in all of these categories.

At least six states have also passed laws targeting school libraries. These require parental involvement in book checks, making it easier for families to check out books or restrict the texts available at the school. Five more states are considering such legislation. Because of laws like these and similar policies at the district level, librarians and schoolchildren have less freedom this year to pursue their reading interests.

According to the ALA, the most questioned book for the second consecutive year was Gender Queer of Maia Kobabea memoir on non-binary gender. Of the 10 most questioned titles, five feature LGBT+ content or characters and five feature African-American protagonists.

An anti-racism demonstration in the United States. EFE/Cristobal Herrera



The PEN report tracked attempted or successful book bans in 138 school districts in 32 states, together representing a combined enrollment of close to 4 million students. 41% of selected titles included LGBT+ themes or characters, while 40% included strong African-American leads or supporting characters. 22% featured sexual content and 21% involved discussions of racism.

For both reports, it’s unclear how often book challenges led to the removal of those titles from libraries. There have been a few cases where reported titles were returned to the shelves.

The PEN report found that 1,157 books were banned outright from libraries or classrooms or both, while 1,375 books were banned pending investigations. PEN America’s Friedman said some of those books may have been returned to the shelves, while others were returned with restrictions, for example parental permission to view them, and some remain in limbo.

It’s nearly impossible to know exact numbers, Friedman said, because challenges often go on for months and districts don’t always announce results. Y with the decline of local media, there are few media organizations capable of following district-level book ban efforts, held. PEN America tried to follow up to determine the outcome in each case, but was often unable to find clear answers or received no responses.

Also, not all book challenges go through a formal process that involves public review and notification of resultsdescribed Friedman. He estimates that a minority of all book challenges are taking place through those channels at the moment.

“Gender Queer”, which tells the story of a non-binary character, is among the most questioned books in the United States.

Both PEN America and ALA have found that many book bans are carried out clandestinely, outside the rules. Caldwell-Stone said the ALA is seeing an increase in results where school board administrators ignore written policies and instead “remove a book immediately, and oftentimes that book just disappears.”

Friedman estimated that what PEN America has tracked could be only 25 percent, at most, of the number of books that are publicly or quietly being called into question or removed from shelves in school districts across the country. The PEN America report was based on reports from the media or individual district employees who communicated directly with the group, while the ALA report was based on news, public records, and advice and reports provided directly to the association.

Caldwell-Stone said the ALA report likely captured an even lower percentage of the total number of book bans and challenges. She noted that the ALA recently compared notes with a group of University of Missouri journalism school students who, as part of a research project, had sent public information requests about book bans to every school district in the state.

When ALA staff showed off their own database of book challenges along with the University of Missouri database, they noted that they had managed to track down only about 8% of the book challenges that journalism students discovered.

“And we clearly don’t have the ability to issue FOIAs to every school district in all 50 states,” Caldwell-Stone said. “But based on that information, we know we’re not seeing everything that’s going on.”.

Fuente: The Washington Post

