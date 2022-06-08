More and more companies are distrusting their teleworkers and monitoring everything they do on their PC: these are their reasons

As many companies surrender to remote work (no, not Tesla), not as an emergency reaction to a pandemic, but as a ‘new normal’, managers have to face a new challenge: ensuring that your employees remain productive. And, in most cases, this has resulted in the installation of monitoring software (also known as ‘bossware’).

The programs that fall into this category are dedicated to recording their activity: what websites they visit, what they type or how long they spend in front of the PC, or that they send random screenshots. In fact, according to a recent Digital.com survey of 1,250 US employers, 60% of companies with remote workers are already using monitoring softwareand another 17% are currently considering it.

Ethical doubts about surveillance vs verification of low productivity

The reasons given for this are the intention to understand how the worker spends his time (79%), to confirm that he works throughout his day (65%) or to ensure that he does not use a company-provided equipment for personal use (50 %). Another recent survey, this one conducted with 2,000 employees and 2,000 employers by ExpressVPN, offers quite relevant complementary information: although 83% of employers say they have concerns about ethics of monitoring systems, 78% also resort to them.

Unfortunately, many express the opinion that monitoring measures have convinced them of the existence of a problem of lack of productivity among remote employees: only 7% of employers say their employees are focused on their work throughout the day, and up to 27% of them claim to have employees who spend 5 hours or more a day in non-work activities (in 78% of cases, visiting websites or social networks). What we don’t know is what role these employers give to (necessary) breaks when they make that assessment.

And this, despite the fact that 86% of the companies that use ‘bossware’ have informed their employees of it (the remaining 14% would be breaking the law if they were Spanish companies). In general, informing employees of this surveillance usually translates into an improvement in productivity (81% of cases)…

…however, that is not always the case with all telecommuters, and so only 12 of the employers say they have not fired anyone after the implementation of the aforementioned softwaree, while 25% have laid off 1-10 employees and 21% 51-100.

It is proven that social networks affect work productivity: during the Facebook crash in October last year, the analytics tool Haystack registered 32% more productivity

The ExpressVPN study claims that 41% of employees admit that if they recorded their work calls, their employers would find enough evidence to justify their termination. Interestingly, very close to that number of employers (37%) say they have done exactly that: fire someone after listening to recordings of their calls.

But, even when they manage to avoid dismissal, the monitoring takes its toll on the workers: 56% of them feel stress and anxiety by the fact that your employer monitors your communications. And, in fact, almost half of them (48%) would be willing to reduce your salary in exchange for protecting your privacy and not be subject to surveillance. Being more precise, 1 in 4 would accept a 25% pay cut.

