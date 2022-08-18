More and more facilities to develop in Ubuntu for Windows: its 22.04 edition already has native support for .NET 6

Unlike some other organizations in the Linux ecosystem, Canonical —the company that developed the Ubuntu distribution— has never turned its back on Microsoftt. In fact, they were the first to collaborate in the development of WSL (Windows 10/11 software that allows you to emulate a Linux distribution), the first to launch their own distribution on the Windows Storeand one of the first to certify the server version of its distribution for Azure.

And, fortunately for many, the Microsoft-Canonical collaboration didn’t stop there, and has continued to release developer tools; Specifically, this collaboration has just resulted in the availability of native support of the .NET 6 framework on Linux in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. According to Canonical in its corporate blog,

“Users and developers of .NET 6 already can install .NET 6 packages on Ubuntu with a simple command ‘apt install dotnet6’. Optimized, pre-built and ultra-small container images are now available to use out-of-the-box. [La disponibilidad de] .NET as a .deb package for Ubuntu is the result of a close collaboration between Microsoft and Canonical: both companies have worked together to deliver timely security patches and new releases to Ubuntu.”

The goal of this collaboration is not only to simplify the integration of Linux into Ubuntu (and its many popular derivatives), but also to ensure the security of the software supply chain, from source code to packages. Thus, both companies commit to making the new versions of .NET available and certified in the new versions of Ubuntu that are released on the market.

Thus, a simple command line statement will allow install both the SDK and the respective .NET and ASP.NET runtimes in one go. We can also install them separately, divided into three packages:

sudo apt install dotnet-sdk-6.0

sudo apt install dotnet-runtime-6.O

sudo apt install aspnetcore-runtime-6.0

In addition, Microsoft and Canonical have announced the availability of Chiseled Ubuntu Containers (ultra-small containers, no root and no package manager) for test .NET applications also in Docker:

docker pull mcr.microsoft.com/dotnet/nightly/runtime-deps:6.0-jammy-chiseled

docker pull mcr.microsoft.com/dotnet/nightly/runtime:6.0-jammy-chiseled

docker pull mcr.microsoft.com/dotnet/nightly/aspnet:6.0-jammy-chiseled

Availability of .NET6 packages reaches both host systems and Docker containers

Linux as a development platform

Linux is a perfectly reliable platform for developing applications for use on Microsoft systems.; A couple of decades ago, of course, this claim would have been met with laughter and skepticism. But today we can use a Microsoft framework from its popular Visual Studio Code IDE without leaving Linux, and start developing applications for any platform.

Microsoft undertook a complete rewrite of its framework 12 years ago with the goal of making it open source and cross-platform, as part of a plan to expand your area of ​​influence and bring C# to Linux and macOS. This version, originally called ‘.NET Core’, long co-existed with the Windows-only ‘.NET Framework’, until its recent merger in .NET 6.

