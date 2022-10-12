More and more Russians investigate their Jewish origins to avoid the mobilization of Putin and flee to Israel

Information archives of the Red Cross in Moscow (photos: Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP)

“Mom, is it true that your grandfather Moses was born in 1870, like Lenin?” In a Red Cross office in Moscow, a woman explores her Jewish origins to help her son flee Russia and avoid mobilization.

“Get an Israeli passport It’s the only way my son can avoid going to fight in the Ukraine.”, says this dark-haired woman with a tired face, who did not want to give her name to AFP for security reasons.

In the queue, Ivan Mitrofanov, 32, is also looking for documentary evidence of the Jewish origin of his grandparents, a master key that would open the doors of emigration to Israel.

As a computer scientist, Iván has not been affected at the moment by the partial conscription decreed on September 21 by President Vladimir Putin. However, he says he is in a hurry to leave “as long as the borders remain open.”

“Since my Russian passport is toxic in Europe, I will go to Israel, which does accept us”, dice.

The files where they look for the evidence of the background to present the documentation (AFP)

Since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, launched on February 24, “90% of our clients have come to find proof of their Jewish origins,” Tatiana Kalajnikova, who works at an administrative center in Moscow, told AFP.

“They want to leave Russia, at war, to go to Israel, where the war never ends,” says this woman sarcastically, referring to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The luxury of being Jewish

In the first five months of the conflict, Immigration applications from Ukraine and Russia tripled, according to Israel’s central statistics officewhich has counted 20,000 arrivals from Russia and more than 12,000 from Ukraine.

Russia ordered in July the dissolution of the Jewish agency Sojnutwhich deals with aid to emigration, accusing it of breaking the law.

Many Russian celebrities, such as variety artist Alla Pugacheva and her husband, actor Maxim Galkin, or rock star Andrei Makarevich, fled to Israel at the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

The announcement of an often chaotic and random mobilization provoked a new wave of exilesso that in recent weeks tens of thousands of Russians have rushed to the borders of Georgia and Kazakhstan.

Proof of this exodus is that in recent months five new private agencies have opened in Moscow offering their services to facilitate emigration to Israel.

Vladimir Paley, a renowned specialist of Jewish genealogy in Russia, has been investigating the origins of its clients for 30 years. Since the start of the conflict, she says she has received “ten times as many requests” from both Russians and Ukrainians.

Vladimir Paley, a specialist in Jewish genealogy in Russia (AFP)

The irony of history is that while being Jewish was often frowned upon in the USSR, Jewishness has now become a luxury for Russians eager to obtain an Israeli passport and escape Russian isolation.

“Since the mobilization, I respond above all to calls from mothers trying to expatriate their children”, counts between two calls Vladimir Paley.

“Fear and disgust”

Contrary to the economic exodus of the 1990s, when a million inhabitants of the former Soviet Union emigrated to Israel, the current wave is a emigration motivated by “fear and disgust”, says one of Paley’s clients, Mikhail, 40.

History teacher and author of several books, Mijail never thought of emigrating, but with the mobilization, he decided to take the step, and he wants to do it with his wife and son.

The decision, often taken in a hurry, also causes family breakups.

Andrei Trubetskoi, a 58-year-old businessman and former official of the Russian Ministry of the Interior, tells the AFP that in February he learned that “he did not want to have anything to do” with his native country.

Together with his wife, a historian, he searched the archives and discovered that his great-grandfather was a Hasidic Jew. The couple was preparing their documentation and learning Hebrew, when at the last moment, the wife backed out. The couple divorced and Andrei went to Israel alone..

“For most of these Russian emigrants, the decision to leave is impulsive,” analyzes sociologist Liubov Borusiak, a professor at the Free University of Moscow.

“His goal is not to move to another country, but to leave Russia”, highlights the sociologist, who surveyed 150 families who since February decided to leave. “It is an emigration due to panic.”

