More Celebrities Including Gong Yoo, Kim Dong Jun, And Kim Yo Han Donate To Aid Flood Relief Efforts

More stars have donated to help these affected by Korea’s ongoing heavy rains and flooding.

With Korea’s wet season starting in June, torrential rains have been inundating the nation in report quantities. These monsoon rains concentrated in Korea’s central and southern areas have flooded residential areas, precipitated hundreds to evacuate, triggered mudslides, and noticed not less than six deaths with eight gone lacking.

In keeping with the Korea Catastrophe Relief Affiliation, Kim Yo Han donated 10 million received (roughly $8,424) to assist individuals affected by the flooding.

WINNER’s Kim Jin Woo additionally pitched in to help in water injury restoration. It was reported on August 13 that he additionally donated 10 million received to the identical basis.

Kim Dong Jun additionally made a donation of 10 million received to MIRAL Welfare Basis to assist out the victims of the flooding. The inspiration shared, “On August 12, we obtained a big donation from somebody below the identify of Kim Dong Jun, and we discovered that it was the movie star Kim Dong Jun. He didn’t need his donation to be made public, however after a lot persuasion, he allowed this text to be printed so as to unfold the tradition of sharing.”

On August 14, media outlet OSEN reported that actor Gong Yoo additionally donated 100 million received (roughly $84,243) to the Korea Catastrophe Relief Affiliation. The inspiration advised OSEN, “A bit after 11 a.m. on August 12, we obtained a donation of 100 million received below the identify of Gong Ji Cheol (Gong Yoo’s actual identify).”

Actress Han Ji Hye has additionally made a donation to the Korea Catastrophe Relief Affiliation. She donated 20 million received (roughly $16,849), saying, “I needed to assist the flood victims in a roundabout way. I hope that heat could be conveyed to these affected by the flood.”

