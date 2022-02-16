More clues around Cyberpunk 2077 for the next-gen, and there are still more surprises

The developer is preparing a direct for this afternoon to announce news of the game.

Today we have an appointment with CD Project REDand the evening will focus exclusively on Cyberpunk 2077. Although there is still a while for the developer to start broadcasting, users have not been slow to find clues that point to news around the next-gen version. And it is that, although this improved edition has already suffered a delay, it seems that the Polish study wants to take a definitive step forward.

The community theorizes that the direct will focus on the next-gen versionNow there are more data (or errors, in this case) that reiterate the most commented theory of the live show. As shared by the user MartinVersch00rthe official account of xbox netherlands has published a tweet in which this possibility is alluded to, although it is also accompanied by a free trial version which would last 5 hours.

The well-known user Nibel has echoed the leak with a translation that concludes in what has been explained in the previous paragraph. As expected in these situations, the Xbox account has already deleted the original tweet but it hasn’t been fast enough to avoid community screenshots, so the post is already being shared online.

Either way, we’ll get an official confirmation as soon as CD Projekt RED goes live. Remember that you can follow her on the developer’s Twitch channel from 16:00, Spanish peninsular time. Beyond this, the community does not rule out other kinds of announcements that are related to upcoming updates or improvements to the game experience, although everything will be revealed live.

