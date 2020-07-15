More Comebacks And Debuts On The Way In July

There’s a lot extra Ok-pop nonetheless to return in July!

See what comebacks and debuts you’ll be able to look ahead to under.

July 15

Apink’s Jung Eunji releases her new solo mini album “Easy” on July 15.

Rookie boy group TOO makes a comeback that day with the mini album “Working TOOgether.”

July 16

1THE9, the boy group from “Underneath 19,” returns on July 16 with “Flip Over.”

Soloist AleXa drops her pre-release single “Villain” that day.

XRO debuts with the only “Welcome to my Jungle” on July 16.

July 20

Cross Gene’s Seyoung makes a comeback on July 20 with a brand new digital single.

July 21

D.COY releases their digital single “Go Away” on July 21.

July 22

Women’ Era’s Hyoyeon returns as DJ HYO on July 22 along with her single “Dessert.”

Jeon Somi makes a comeback that day.

July 23

On July 23, Lee Hello returns with “HOLO,” making her first comeback since she left YG Leisure final 12 months.

Heo Chanmi makes her solo debut that day along with her album “Spotlight.”

July 24

M.O.N.T makes a comeback on July 24 with their “Aqua Tape” A-Aspect title monitor, they usually’ll launch their B-Aspect title monitor on July 31.

July 25

Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain have teamed up by way of the variability present “How Do You Play?” to type a brand new co-ed dance group named SSAK3, they usually’ll be debuting on July 25.

July 27

Spotlight’s Yoon Doojoon makes his solo debut on July 27.

Kang Daniel shares a pre-release single that includes Simon Dominic and Jamie that day, along with his comeback deliberate for August 3.

July 28

Soyou is ready to launch “Gotta Go” on July 28.

July 29

APRIL makes a comeback with their particular single “Howdy Summer season” on July 29.

ATEEZ returns that day with “Zero: Fever Half.1.”

July 30

Eric Nam releases a brand new mini album on July 30.

More to look ahead to

The debut of YG Leisure’s new boy group TREASURE was additionally introduced as slated for July.

Which July launch are you probably the most enthusiastic about?

Take Our Ballot

Watch Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain put together for his or her debut in “How Do You Play?” under!

Watch Now