More Comebacks And Debuts Still To Come In November

As we head into the second half of November, there are nonetheless many much-anticipated comebacks and debuts in retailer this month!

See what to mark in your calendar beneath.

November 16

AKMU releases their digital single “HAPPENING” on November 16.

BTOB’s new unit BTOB 4U (Eunkwang, Changsub, Minhyuk, and Peniel) debuts that day with the mini album “INSIDE.”

SS501’s Park Jung Min releases a digital single that includes PIXY’s Ella on November 16.

Jung Yujin (previously of The Ark) will share her first solo mini album that day.

November 17

CNBLUE returns on November 17 with their mini album “RE-CODE.”

MOMOLAND drops the only album “Prepared Or Not” that day.

WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn) makes a comeback along with his mini album “WOOPS!” on November 17.

SM Leisure’s new lady group aespa makes their debut on November 17 with the only “Black Mamba.”

MAJOR9’s new lady group Bling Bling debuts that day with the only “G.G.B.”

withHC’s new boy group withus debuts with the only “DOGAEBI” on November 17.

November 18

Henry releases the mini album “Journey” on November 18.

November 19

MBK Leisure’s new boy group BAE173 debuts on November 19 with the mini album “INTERSECTION : SPARK.”

UNVS releases their single “The Prologue” that day.

November 20

BTS makes a comeback on November 20 with their full album “BE (Deluxe Version).”

November 23

NCT’s album “RESONANCE: Pt. 2” comes out on November 23.

November 24

woo!ah! releases their single album “QURIOUS” on November 24.

November 26

Oh Sae Bom (“Produce X 101” contestant) releases his second single “Perceive” on November 26.

November 30

CL drops her full album “+ALPHA+” on November 30 after sharing two singles in October [Update, November 16 KST: CL has postponed the release of her album to early 2021].

EXO’s Kai makes his solo debut that day with the mini album “KAI (开).”

GOT7 releases their full album “Breath of Love: Final Piece” on November 30. Their pre-release single “Breath” comes out first on November 23.

New boy group ENHYPEN debuts on November 30 with the mini album “BORDER : DAY ONE.”

Which November launch are you essentially the most enthusiastic about?