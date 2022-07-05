More countries want to ban loot boxes because they “manipulate children”

Six Dutch political parties have come together to launch a motion that they will present to the Senate.

In recent years we have seen how various European countries have asked for act against loot boxes in video games for being considered harmful to players, with a strong focus on what they can do to underage users. In fact, states like Belgium consider them gambling, and the Netherlands has long been after them.

As reported by ResetEra, the latter country wants to carry out greater regulation in this regard. And it is that six Dutch political parties have come together to present a motion banning loot boxesalthough it still has to be presented to the Senate and discussed later.

The motion must be presented to the Senate and approvedWaiting to see what is finally left, in the document we can read how the signatories state that “in video games, children are manipulated into carrying out microtransactionsand the loot boxes are also a form of gambling.” The motion ensures that, as a result of these payments, “they can become addicted and bring the family unexpected bills for these transactions.”

All this comes to light while Spain stands as a pioneer when it comes to make a law to regulate loot boxes. On these dates, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and the Government continue to work on the first draft for this regulatory law, which aims to put certain limits on access to lootboxes, which will be treated differently from video games as such

