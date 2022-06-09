More creators bet on PlayStation VR2: the author of Tetris Effect wants to return to virtual reality

Tetsuya Mizuguchi, creator of Rez Infinite, is already thinking about how to improve games for VR.

If you don’t know Tetsuya Mizuguchilet me tell you that, in addition to being a designer of mythical sagas like SEGA Rally, he has put his signature on Featured Virtual Reality Titles. For example, he has released Rez Infinite, but also the wonderful Tetris Effect that took the classic experience to a new level.

With PlayStation VR2 on the horizon, many wondered if the Japanese creative had something on his hands, an issue that VGC has been able to do. There are no surprises: Mizuguchi is very interested in PlayStation virtual reality and, even if you have nothing to teach, it is very likely that you will develop for the platform in the future.

We are interested in PS VR2Tetsuya Mizuguchi“I can’t say anything very concrete… but I’m very interested, and we are thinking about how we can promote virtual realityMizuguchi explains. “We’re interested in new hardware and how we can improve VR gaming.” Producer Mark MacDonald has further commented that the Enhance studio would like be on future platformswhich leaves yet another clue as to what plans they may have in their hands.

Tetsuya Mizuguchi

The last State of Play left us with news about Sony’s new virtual reality, specifically regarding games. The launch date of the device is still a mystery but, pending more details such as the price, the initial catalog is already taking better shape.

