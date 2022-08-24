More data on Star Wars: KOTOR Remake: possible release date and studio change, according to Bloomberg

Neither Sony nor Lucasfilm were satisfied with the progress Aspyr was making.

It’s no secret that ever since KOTOR Remake was announced at last year’s PlayStation Showcase, development on the title hasn’t gone as Aspyr expected. Now some new information from Jason Schreier would confirm that the title has changed studios and already has a fixed release window.

Star Wars: KOTOR Remake will arrive at least in 2024, according to BloombergAccording to Bloomberg, the KOTOR remake has passed into the hands of Saber Intercative of Europe because the development progress Aspyr was making had not satisfied either Lucasfilm or Sony. Regarding the possible release date, Jason Schreier points out that his source has told him that it will take at least two years, that is, at the earliest we would have it mid 2024.

Embracer Group noted in its report last Thursday that the title appeared to have changed hands: “One of the group’s triple-A projects has moved to another studio inside embracer. It has been done to ensure the level of quality that is needed. We do not expect any delay for this transition.

The title was three years in the making and after finishing a playable demo the art director and design director would have been fired. That is why it was delayed indefinitely. Even so, we were already told that the KOTOR remake was going to be a “best seller”.

