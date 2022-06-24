More deals on dozens of PS4 and PS5 games, with 10 featured recommendations

PlayStation couples its Mid-Year Sales with the Level Up sale to give us a bunch of discounts.

As we saw in the last State of Play, PlayStation prepares us for a few months full of video games. However, the Japanese company invites us to discover some of its most important titles with weekly and spontaneous offerswhich has given us the opportunity to collect 7 indies for less than 15 euros and discover a lot of hidden gems in the catalog.

After all, the brand has combined its Mid-Year Sales, aimed at some of the most popular titles of the moment, with the Level Up sales, focused exclusively on expansions, packs, and more downloadable content. If you want to take advantage of these discounts, keep in mind that both promotions will end next July 7thso we have several days to weigh our purchases.

As usual in this house, we have reviewed the most outstanding PS4 and PS5 offers to make your search easier. That is why under these lines you will find 10 discounts interesting, although we also encourage you to visit the PS Store to be aware of all the sales.

Alan Wake Remastered for PS4 and PS5 for 20.09 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): if the world of Remedy has caught your attention and you are curious about the second installment, which will be released later, PlayStation gives us the opportunity to enter this universe with an offer.



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe for PS4 and PS5 for €35.99 (previously €89.99): enjoy the latest installment of this iconic franchise with an edition that includes a Berserker Equipment Pack, a Berserker Settlement Pack and a Berserker drakkar.



DEATHLOOP Deluxe for PS5 for €35.99 (previously €89.99): This combination of action and time loops drops into PlayStation offerings with an edition that includes unique weapons, skins for both Colt and Julianna, two upgrades to equip and the ability to select the soundtrack.



Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 35.99 euros (previously for 89.99 euros): free the island of Yara from the clutches of its tyrant with an experience that, beyond the shooter, also adds cosmetics such as the Vice Pack, the Crocodile Hunter Pack and the Jungle Expedition Pack.



FIFA 22 for PS4 for 11.89 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): the latest installment of the football saga reaches the PlayStation sales with a discount of 83%, so it is difficult not to take advantage of the opportunity if we are franchise fans.



Mass Effect Legendary Edition for PS4 for 27.99 euros (before 69.99 euros): relive one of the most acclaimed sagas of BioWare and the video game sector with this Legendary Edition that includes more than 40 downloadable content for Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3.



Riders Republic for PS4 and PS5 for 27.99 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): participate in all kinds of extreme sports with this Ubisoft installment, which is based on its multiplayer component with the possibility of competing in environments with up to 20 players.



Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition for PS4 for 34.99 euros (before 69.99 euros): face one of the biggest challenges developed by From Software in an edition that, with a 50% discount, allows you to enjoy the experience along with new boss challenge modes, 3 unlockable skins and more new features.



Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands for PS4 for 55.99 euros (before 69.99 euros): enjoy (or survive) the madness of Tiny Tina in her most recent installment, where chaotic scenes are not lacking, characters jumping through the air and, in definitely, a lot of fantasy.



Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 29.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): the latest installment of the Tom Clancy franchise makes its way through the PlayStation sales with a 50% discount, which will facilitate the access to many players who want a shooter challenge.

More about: PlayStation, PS4, PS5, Playstation Offers and PS Store.