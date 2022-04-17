More deals on games for PS4 and PS5 for the Spring Sale, with highlights of the second batch

PlayStation renews its discounts and offers us more possibilities to acquire titles at a reduced price.

Waiting to know more information about the new PS Plus, which will be launched in the month of JunePlayStation wants to give us more reasons to play on The PS4 of the PS5. At the end of March, the company delighted us with a Spring Sale that affected dozens of award-winning titles, but now it wants to give us more reasons to fire up the console with a new batch of discounts.

These new discounts will be available until the day April 27, but it is worth noting that the PlayStation event has also reduced the price of many physical games. This promotion, which can be seen in stores and regular points of sale, will be active until April 24, so we also have the option of taking advantage of the offers to expand our collection of titles.

As always, we leave you a list of the most interesting discounts on games for PS4 and PS5. However, we also recommend take a look at the PS Store and rummage through all the bargains that PlayStation has to offer.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for PS4 for 19.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): the iconic PlayStation character once again entertains his fans with three remastered titles, and his arrival at the Spring Sale will be applauded by all players who want to get into the crazy world of Crash Bandicoot.



Control Ultimate Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 11.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): Remedy’s award-winning adventure also finds a niche in the promotion of the Japanese company, as it is a perfect gateway to discover a narrative which further raises the reputation of its developers.



Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and PS5 for 24.99 euros (previously for 49.99 euros): although the CD Projekt RED title did not start off on the right foot, its various updates have ended up giving us a very enjoyable action game. You can see for yourself with this offer that includes both the old-gen and the new-gen of PlayStation.



Kena: Bridge of Spirits for PS4 and PS5 for 27.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): the Ember Lab team has entered the video game industry with a bang, as this title has conquered the hearts of many players. A proposal that combines a nature context with truly admirable animations.



Little Nightmares for PS4 for 4.99 euros (before 19.99 euros): if you like small adventures of terror and tension, this is your title. In Little Nightmares, we play a girl who must flee from horrible creatures throughout an adventure where cunning and stealth stand out.



Complete set of Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7 for PS4 and PS5 for 53.99 euros (previously for 89.99 euros): if you are still looking for an excuse to play the latest installments of Resident Evil, PlayStation helps us make a decision . After all, this pack will be interesting for all those players who want to give both titles a try.



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €14.99 (was €59.99): Apart from the base game, this discount on the Deluxe Edition also includes cosmetic skins for BD-1 and the Mantis, as well as as a digital art book and videos with more than 90 minutes of footage on the creation of the game.



Tekken 7 – Definitive Edition for PS4 for 29.99 euros (previously for 119.99 euros): fighting games also have a place in the PlayStation promotion, and Tekken 7 enters with a Definitive Edition that includes additional characters and bonuses for all Season Passes 1-4.



The Last of Us Part II for PS4 for 19.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): Naughty Dog’s work does not need an introduction, so we will only highlight its 50% discount for all those players who have not yet tasted Ellie’s adventure



WWE 2K22 for PS5 for 56.24 euros (previously for 74.99 euros): although this beastly installment was released last month, it is also included in the PlayStation promotion with a 25% discount. If you are interested in the most brutal combats, it is one of the most recommended options.

