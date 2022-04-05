More details of PSVR 2 and its technology revealed: “It takes virtual reality to the next level”

A video of Unity’s GDC presentation of the new PlayStation device has been released.

We’ve known for a few months now that Sony is working on PlayStation VR 2, but the new virtual reality device Aimed at PS5, it ended up being presented at the beginning of the year with the first images and details of what we can expect from it. Since then we have not had any great news, although in the 2022 edition of the GDC it has been present.

For the same reason, new details have come to light from a unity presentation during the Games Developers Conference. The talk, titled ‘Building next-gen games for PSVR 2’, is available on YouTube, although the video it is hidden and looks set to be open to the public soon. Similarly, you can see it at the top of the news.

Immerse players in worlds like never beforeBri WilliamsThe presentation leaves us with a few hints of what we can expect with PlayStation VR 2. “PSVR 2 takes virtual reality to the next level“, says Bri Williams, product manager at Unity. “It allows a greater sense of immersion, immersing players in the worlds like never before.”

Beyond the bombastic statements, Games Radar highlights that the talk kicks off with a look at the features of the virtual reality headset, talking about a high-fidelity visual experience through 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and improved rendering. The collar OLED It has a resolution of 2000×2040 per eye and frame rates per second of 90 to 120 hertz.

Acceleration inside a vehicle is felt in the headBri WilliamsAlso, the device has a tracking head movements thanks to the integrated cameras that, according to Williams, “amplifies the sensations of the actions that the user carries out in the game”. “Experiences can be created so that the player feels the fast pulse of the character in moments of tension, the fall of objects passing close to the head or the force of acceleration inside a vehicle”, he explains.

Similarly, along with the vibration of the controllers and the headset, PSVR 2 also detects the movement of the eyes, so looking in a specific direction creates a additional method of interaction. “There’s a high emotional response and greater expressiveness to bring a new level of realism,” says Williams.

Sony’s new virtual reality device still no release date set and, although it is expected by the end of 2022, we will know the day in the not too distant future. At the moment there is a great project of its own confirmed to come to PSVR 2: Horizon Call of the Mountain, a new experience in the Guerrilla Games saga carried out by the Firesprite Games studio.

