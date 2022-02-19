More details on Skull & Bones, which will be an open world focused on multiplayer

Ubisoft has talked about the ship game and has dated its release to no later than 2023.

The case of Skull and Bones is one of the most curious in the industry. The game developed by Ubisoft Singapore It still has no release date and its arrival is almost infinitely lengthened, although yesterday its release window was narrowed a bit and we are supposed to wait for it by 2022 or 2023.

They are happy with the direction it has takenThese statements were made in the framework of Ubisoft’s latest financial results report, where Yves Guillemot, CEO of the company, also shared more details about what we can expect from the game of ships and sea battles. “It’s the longest development time we’ve ever had, but we’re happy with the art direction and progress of the game so far,” he commented.

But the most important thing is everything related to the approach that the game has taken: “It’s a promising new IP multiplayer focusedGuillemot explained. “So it goes hand in hand with our strategy of bringing competitive multiplayer and co-op to a large open world with an engaging fantasy adventure.

With no more news on the horizon, Skull & Bones is therefore expected to arrive during 2022 or 2023, although its development takes months peppered with controversy due to an investigation into cases of harassment in the subsidiary of the French company. After some marches and decisions, only a few weeks ago the final verdict was offered, which concluded that the company had acted correctly in the face of the complaints.

