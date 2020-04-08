More Disney+ Releases After Artemis Fowl? Here’s What Head Honcho Bob Iger Says

There are some we’ve determined to placed on Disney+. We already introduced one, Artemis Fowl, that might have been launched in theaters. Others we’ve merely delayed. In some instances we’ve moved issues onto Disney+ sooner than we’d have. Frozen 2 was one among them, however Onward could be the largest instance. It was in theaters when this occurred. We moved to a pay-per-view interval for a few weeks the place folks might purchase it and personal it. After which we ended up placing it on Disney+. By way of films going forward after Artemis, there could also be a couple of extra that we find yourself placing straight onto Disney+, however for essentially the most half lots of the massive tentpole Disney movies, we’ll merely look ahead to slots. In some instances we’ve introduced new ones already, however in a while within the calendar.