More drama for EastEnders’ Jean Slater after new cancer bombshell

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) has been bravely battling ovarian cancer, however getting the all-clear on her newest scan is bittersweet as she’s been caring for terminal lover Daniel Prepare dinner (Adrian Edmondson) throughout her sickness.

Subsequent week, EastEnders strains up extra drama for Jean as she will get nearer to exposing the reality about sly Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), who’s mendacity about having cancer to control her household.

On Monday 2nd March, Jean quizzes new neighbour Suki, who claims to have the situation, about her physician and the imply matriarch’s deception virtually unravels there after which as her story begins to break down.

Considering on her ft, calculating Suki manages to only about cowl her tracks, however it’s not fairly sufficient to place suspicious Jean off the scent and by Tuesday third March, Mrs Slater is on a mission to find what’s actually occurring together with her good friend’s ‘remedy’.

Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) then wonders why Jean is so preoccupied with the Albert Sq. newcomer, and begins discovering flaws in Suki’s story. Nonetheless, when she confronts Jean on Thursday fifth March, an argument ensues and the bolshy blonde is pressured to backtrack and apologise for upsetting her.

The incident makes Shirl fear that troubled Jean isn’t taking her treatment, however doesn’t realise she’s near rumbling Suki’s sick claims that she’s not truly sick.

Suki has satisfied her warring children she is having remedy, however viewers are conscious she has made it as much as acquire sympathy, notably from estranged daughter Ash. Since assembly Jean, shameless Suki has been subtly grilling her for tricks to make her story extra convincing, whereas managing to keep away from revealing any specifics.

“Suki could be very controlling, very manipulative and desires her means a whole lot of the time,” Sopal stated when she joined the forged earlier this 12 months. “She is the type of individual that places an thought into your head and lets the seed develop, as if you happen to got here up with it.”

With Jean having been by a lot already these previous few months, will Suki develop a conscience and are available clear she’s been fibbing to a real affected person’s face? Unlikely…

