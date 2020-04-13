More Fat Thor In Thor Love And Thunder? Here’s What Taika Waititi Says

Go away a Remark
Probably the most stunning (and pleasant) parts of Avengers: Endgame needed to be Thor’s story arc, which reworked the God of Thunder from a strapping brute to an chubby shut-in. This iteration of the character, referred to as “Fat Thor” or “Bro Thor” by followers, left a long-lasting impression. Because of this, followers are hoping to see him as soon as once more in Thor’s subsequent solo outing, Thor: Love and Thunder. However is writer-director Taika Waititi planning to incorporate the Odison’s rotund type?
Taika Waititi not too long ago handled followers to a reside commentary of Thor: Ragnarok on Instagram Reside and took the time to reply questions. Fat Thor got here up through the dialogue, and it appears like Waititi continues to be attempting to resolve how he desires to proceed:
We haven’t figured that out, however I really feel like that’s completed.
By the top of Avengers: Endgame, Thor was nonetheless sporting a beer stomach however was not wallowing in grief (and cheese whiz). As a substitute, he dubbed Valkyrie the king of New Asgard and seemingly set off with the Guardians of the Galaxy on their subsequent journey.
Thor’s renewed sense of goal might imply he’s resolved to get his muscular type again and will have it once more by the point we see him in Love and Thunder. Conversely, Thor might be content material with this new form and resolve to maintain it. I imply his fight look throughout Endgame’s closing battle was cool.
Thor’s weight acquire was just one a part of the large transformation the Mighty Avenger underwent throughout the occasions of Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity Struggle and Endgame.
In Ragnarok, he would lastly acquire the Asgardian throne he craved for thus lengthy however would lose his father, homeworld and eye within the course of. The losses would solely proceed in Infinity Struggle, as he would lose half of his folks and the battle towards Thanos, which might lead him to lose his will to combat in Avengers: Endgame. Are you seeing the sample but?
Thor started as a strong, smug and reckless prince however was finally humbled by his experiences on Earth and the losses he’s suffered. Endgame turned him right into a humorous however tragic determine who was capable of overcome his melancholy as evidenced by his worthiness of 2013’s Mjölnir.
All in all, Thor has had one of the crucial dynamic arcs within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Taika Waititi is a key motive for that. Now, with Thor: Love and Thunder looming on the horizon, he has an opportunity to shake issues up even additional.
It stays to be seen if Fat Thor will return for an additional big-screen outing, however the God of Thunder could have different issues to deal with, particularly the presence of an previous flame-turned hero. Thor: Love and Thunder will strike theaters on February 18, 2022.
