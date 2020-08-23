More Films And Dramas Postpone Filming Due To Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

More dramas and movies have halted manufacturing so as to forestall the unfold of COVID-19.

With the latest resurgence of the virus, many celebrities have been present process COVID-19 exams, and actors akin to Kim Received Hae and Heo Dong Received have examined optimistic for it.

On August 21, a supply from tvN’s new drama “Evening and Day,” starring Namgoong Min and AOA’s Seolhyun revealed that the drama has paused filming till August 25 due to Kim Received Hae’s optimistic take a look at outcomes.

On the identical day, it was reported that Jo Seung Woo and Park Shin Hye‘s JTBC drama “Sisyphus” (working title) has halted filming as properly. A supply shared, “‘Sisyphus’ is presently filming in the countryside and never within the metropolitan space. We’re solely engaged on the remaining schedule to wash up the positioning as quickly as potential, and the deliberate filming schedule will probably be suspended and reorganized in compliance with quarantine tips and firm coverage.”

Netflix dramas, akin to “Squid Sport” with Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo because the main roles, have additionally briefly stopped filming. Netflix shared that they’ve determined to droop all content material manufacturing in the intervening time to comply with the authorities’s suggestions for public security. They added, “Though the progress of the manufacturing will probably be affected relying on the longer term scenario, we are going to determine when to renew manufacturing by contemplating the protection of the creators and producers first.”

Park Website positioning Joon and IU‘s upcoming movie “Dream” (working title) shared they’ve completed filming in Korea on August 17 and are presently getting ready for the abroad filming. Distribution firm Megabox Plus M defined, “We’re presently checking the schedule and site of abroad capturing. I’m presently getting ready to shoot abroad, checking the schedule and site. Nothing has been settled, and as a result of COVID-19 scenario, the schedule is more likely to change so much.”

The movie “Story of You and the Rain,” starring Kang Ha Neul, Chun Woo Hee, and Kang Sora, wrapped up filming final month. Nonetheless, they’d extra filming deliberate however determined to place a pause on it as a result of pandemic. Hwang Geun Ha, the CEO of distribution firm Azit Movie shared, “We began capturing final March and completed filming in early July. Nonetheless, on August 20 and 21, we had deliberate extra filming of a previous scene performed by baby actors in a small neighborhood in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, however we voluntarily withdrew due to the present scenario.”

Hwang Geun Ha added that they’ll take into account filming in September and defined they made the choice, whatever the further price, as a result of filming might have an effect on the residents. Concerning the premiere date, he commented, “We’re planning to launch it on the finish of December, however as a result of present scenario, the precise timing of the discharge should wait till after Chuseok (the Korean equal of Thanksgiving).”

Beforehand, JTBC introduced a halt in drama manufacturing, and so they have added extra dramas that will probably be on hiatus. The dramas are “18 Once more,” “Run On” (literal title), “Reside On” (literal title), and “Our Faculty Now” (literal translation).

“Run On” stars Im Siwan, Ladies’ Era’s Sooyoung, Kang Tae Oh and Shin Se Kyung. “Reside On” is a romance drama that stars NU’EST’s Minhyun, Jung Da Bin, Noh Jong Hyun, Yang Hye Ji, Yeonwoo, and VICTON’s Byungchan. “Our Faculty Now” is a drama based mostly on a webtoon, and the solid has not been confirmed but.

A supply from JTBC said, “We have now ordered the suspension of filming for all dramas. We have now but to determine when capturing will resume once more.”

JTBC isn’t the one station to close down filming. KBS has additionally ordered a halt on manufacturing.

Right here is an official assertion from the broadcasting firm:

KBS held an emergency assembly and determined to briefly droop the manufacturing of main dramas for every week from August 24 to August 30 to assist forestall the unfold of COVID-19. In a scenario the place the pandemic is spreading quickly, we have now determined to droop the manufacturing of dramas, akin to “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” (literal title), “If You Cheat, You Die” (literal title), and “Samkwang Villa” (literal title), for security causes with a purpose to forestall the solid and crew from getting contaminated. Following the short-term suspension of manufacturing, subsequent Wednesday-Thursday dramas, together with “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol,” which was scheduled to premiere on August 26, will inevitably be rescheduled. “The Secret Man” (literal title) can even be cancelled for every week. Future broadcast schedules are additionally versatile to vary relying on the COVID-19 scenario. We ask in your understanding as this is a measure to forestall the unfold of COVID-19.

