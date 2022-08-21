More games coming to the big screen: SEGA announces that two of its titles from the 90s will be movies

The producer of the Sonic movies, Toru Nakahara, will be in charge of adapting these two works.

SEGA is working lately to bring games to the big screen. The clearest example is in Sonic, which has not done badly at the box office. In this case, SEGA will adapt in the form of movies two niche games to turn them into film. We are talking about Space Channel 5 y Comix Zone.

SEGA will adapt in the form of movies Space Channel 5 and Comix Zonebeen through SEGA’s official Twitter account which has reported that Space Channel 5 and Comix Zone will be movies due to the latest agreement reached with the production company Picturestart.As The Hollywood Reporter assures, Space Channel 5 will have a narrative focused on dance where a worker of a fast food chain will have to save the world from aliens with “the silly viral dances“.

Comix Zone tells the story of a comic creator and a writer who must prevent the a great villain causes chaosThat is when they are sucked into the latest issue of their popular series. The person in charge of carrying out these adaptations is Toru Nakahara, producer of the successful Sonic moviesaccording to collect VGC.

The truth is that making movies is something that SEGA seems to be going to continue doing. Another example of this is Street of Rage, which will have its adaptation and already has a director. We cannot forget to mention that the Sonic 3 movie already has a release date in theaters.

