More games for Xbox Game Pass: Weird West from the author of Dishonored will be in service from day one

This Wild West action RPG will arrive on January 11, 2022 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

The year is ending, but 2022 is loaded with new titles. One of the first to arrive will be Weird West, the new work of Raphael Colantonio which will be published by Devolver Digital next month, as we learned with the announcement of its release date that we recently had.

The team of WolfEye Studios He had already revealed the time and place to us, since it will come to PC and PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but there was one more detail to know: the game will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass. They have announced it through the study’s official account on social networks:

It will be available on both PC and XboxTherefore, we can access the title if we are subscribers of the Microsoft service, and the platform does not matter: it will be there from the first moment both on Xbox and PC. In this way, it joins an extensive catalog that is periodically updated, with new additions and also some exits from the games library.

Weird West is a Action RPG that will make us live the stories of an atypical group of heroes who will have to face gunmen and fantastic creatures in the Wild West, all while discovering the mysteries that this place hides. In order to promote immersion, each of our decisions will have a direct impact on the development of the adventure.

The game comes to PC, PS4 and Xbox One next January 11, 2022, after being presented in the framework of The Game Awards 2019. Colantonio himself has made his intentions clear on more than one occasion, being critical of those who kill creativity and making it clear that this is a good opportunity to take more risks in this regard .

