More Glee Cast Members Have Spoken Out After Lea Michele Backlash

Just a little over 5 years after Fox’s musical dramedy Glee gave its ultimate efficiency, the present as soon as once more entered the cultural zeitgeist for some very non-harmonious causes. Co-star Samantha Marie Ware, who joined the present in Season 6, lately dropped some all-caps allegations on Twitter that known as out Lea Michele for making Ware’s life a “residing hell” throughout her time on the present. Social media swiftly backlashed towards Michele, who quickly apologized, and within the days since, different Glee co-stars similar to Amber Riley have spoken up in regards to the scenario.
It was after Lea Michele shared a #BlackLivesMatter tweet about George Floyd that Samantha Marie Ware responded together with her accusation, particularly saying Michele semi-threatened to shit within the different actress’ wig if given the prospect. Tons of individuals known as out Michele on social media, with many framing her conduct as being racist, on account of Ware being black.
That racism-based notion was on the coronary heart of some feedback made by Glee star Amber Riley, who mentioned this to Essence throughout an interview:
I’m not going to say that Lea Michele is racist. That’s not what I’m saying. That was the idea due to what’s occurring proper now on the planet and it occurred towards a black individual. I’m not going to say that she’s racist. She’s additionally pregnant and I believe that everybody wants to sit back. Y’all dragged her for a few days. However on the identical time, in my inbox there are plenty of black actors and actresses telling me their tales and letting me know they’ve handled the identical issues on set, being terrorized by the white ladies which are the leads of the present.
Amber Riley, who starred as Glee‘s Mercedes Jones, did not make any blanket statements about Lea Michele’s views on race, regardless of what others have claimed. Nonetheless, the actress has apparently heard greater than her share of tales from different black entertainers who suffered by way of unfavorable experiences with empowered white actresses, indicating that race nonetheless performs a task, even when overt racism is not on show.
Sympathetically, Amber Riley additionally introduced up the truth that Lea Michele is pregnant now, and hoped that individuals would pull again on social media. Michele additionally spoke to her being pregnant in her prolonged apology, saying that she is aware of that she must continue to grow as an individual in order that she will function a accountable function mannequin to her future offspring.
Glee‘s Heather Morris, who starred as Brittany Pierce all through all six seasons, additionally appeared cautious about calling Lea Michele out particularly as being racist. That mentioned, she very a lot appeared to assist calling Michele out basically for her alleged therapy of different actresses behind the scenes. This is how she put it on Twitter:
Let me be very clear, Hate is a illness in America that we are attempting to remedy, so I might by no means want for hate to be unfold to anybody else. With that mentioned, was she disagreeable to work with? Very a lot so; for Lea to deal with others with the disrespect that she did for so long as she did, I consider she SHOULD be known as out. And but, it is also on us as a result of to permit it to go on for therefore lengthy with out talking out is one thing else we’re studying together with the remainder of society. However, on the present second it is implied that she is a racist and though I can not touch upon her beliefs, I believe we’re assuming, and you already know what occurs after we all assume…
Together with her response to the Lea Michele scenario, Heather Morris supplied a straight-up affirmation that Glee‘s main girl wasn’t enjoyable to work with, no less than from her perspective. However in the identical breath, Morris additionally realized that she and others also needs to be taking over among the blame for permitting any unfavorable and dangerous conduct like that to proceed occurring unchecked. These ideas coincide with the aftermath of George Floyd’s demise, which impressed many to vow a renewed funding in taking accountability for coworkers’ actions.
At present protecting the music alive on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which is awaiting information for Season 2, actor Alex Newell joined Glee in its third season because the transgender teen Distinctive Adams. Newell did not defend a lot of his ideas, having retweeted and commented on loads of messages shading Lea Michele. Right here was his official stance on the matter, because it had been:
I’m gonna say this one time…when my mates goes by way of one thing traumatic I additionally undergo it…that’s what friendship is…and should you can’t perceive that then you definitely’re a part of the issue… and that’s on periodt! And I imply that for either side of this coin!
In case any of that was too imprecise for Glee followers, right here was Alex Newell’s tweet response to a remark from a since-suspended person that apparently questioned the legitimacy of such claims towards Lea Michele.
To make sure, it hasn’t simply been Glee co-stars which have spoken up about Lea Michele’s alleged on-set conduct. Michele’s different former co-stars similar to The Mayor‘s Yvette Nicole Brown and Broadway understudy Gerard Canonico have additionally painted their pasts with the actress in unfavorable lights. Solely time will inform if Michele will keep true to her apology by studying from her reported errors and turning into a extra accountable co-star sooner or later.
Glee creator Ryan Murphy lately toyed round with the thought of getting an offbeat Glee reunion collectively, having lately labored with Darren Criss once more for Netflix's Hollywood. Nevertheless it feels like his recasting concept could be the one method it might occur, until Lea Michele out of the blue earned forgiveness from all concerned.
