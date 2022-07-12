More hints of Returnal launching on PC, which would bring another PlayStation game to Steam

Housemarque’s game page has been updated with various versions over the past few days.

Is Returnal coming to PC soon? It is one of the questions that many fans of the work of Housemarque owners of a computer have been wondering for a long time, more as a result of the latest clues that indicated that the title, so far exclusive to PlayStation 5could land on Steam.

You have updated your page in the databaseIn May we informed you that a page had appeared on Steam DB (one of the main websites that collects information directly from the Valve database) under the name Oregon, the code name for Returnal. It already mentioned Atropos, the planet where the action takes place, and even the way of the Tower of Sisyphus.

Now, we can verify that in the last days the page corresponding to the game has been updated numerous times with changes of various kinds, including the localization of 19 languages ​​of the game’s achievements, with Spanish among them, or various updates to internal resources.

if you wonder why Steam DB is a reliable platform, let me tell you that the launch of God of War on PC was leaked minutes before the arrival of the Santa Monica title was confirmed at the Valve store and the Epic Games Store. Likewise, Sackboy: A big time adventure also appeared registered in it, so it is expected that there will be news about it soon.

