More memes from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: the second trailer leaves new jokes from “Pokémon Españita”

An olive pokémon and an Iberian pig pokémon among the novelties. Laughs are guaranteed on Twitter.

Although there are already many adventures of the Pokémon saga launched in almost 30 years of history, it was not until this year that Game Freak had the unbeatable idea of ​​setting a video game in Spain. Pokémon Scarlet / Purple is the title of the RPG located within our borders, and after the publication of the second trailer, memes and laughter among the national public have once again become protagonists in networks.

And there are plenty of reasons to take with humor the latest advance shared by The Pokémon Company, starting with the new creatures shown. Pawmi, Lechonk and Smoliv are really charismatic in their designs, with quite clear references to the culture of Spain. For example, Smoliv reminds us in the name of “olive”, and in fact he wears an olive for a hat. Such a creative decision has not gone unnoticed at Lidl, which already imagines the most logical evolution of it.

By the way. Among his special abilities, the ability to get up early is mentioned, and of course, being an Andalusian pokémon, the topics were not long in coming.

Lechonk hasn’t shied away from the jokes either, and there are already those who can make their mouths water imagining the taste of a good Iberian ham with this creature. His design has been applauded as adorable, so perhaps the following image will hurt your sensibilities.

Of course, there has also been room for social criticism. Will there be a kilometric waiting list to attend our Pokémon in this region?

Outside of Spain, there are also those who have wanted to look for a resemblance to Professor Turo soon, in this case with a celebrity in memes: GigaChad.

Release date and trailer

All this comes after the publication at 3:00 p.m. of the second trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, where multiplayer has been confirmed, a look at new creatures has been given, and we have been allowed to see what the legendary Pokémon of this region look like. . The action RPG and open world combat will be released on November 18 of this year for Nintendo Switch. From today you can book through the eShop.

