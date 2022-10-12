More problems for Boca Juniors: one of its figures presented a feverish picture and is in doubt to play against Sarmiento

* The information about Luca Langoni’s febrile picture

Once again the alarms went off Boca Juniors with a possible sensitive loss among the starters for the match by date 25 of the Professional League ante Sarmiento in Junin. It’s about the forward Luca Gatewho presented a feverish picture and although the coach Hugo Ibarra He will wait for him until the last moment, he is already analyzing his possible replacement. It should be remembered that this Monday it was confirmed that Gabriel Aranda and Nicolás Figal were not summoned due to injuries.

The xeneize squad arrived in Junín this afternoon and was received by a multitude of fans who sought to take photos and get autographs from the players, who agreed to the request of the people. The journalist from ESPNEmiliano Raddi, reported in F-Team about the diagnosis of the 20-year-old attacking youth, who will be evaluated to see his evolution and if he will be fit.

Langoni, who replaced another jewel of the club as Exequiel Zeballoswon the title by dint of goals and good individual and collective game, since for example the second goal against Aldosivi this Sunday was a play in which he took advantage of the error of a defender of the Shark and attended Darío Benedetto who only had to push the goal. Pipa immediately thanked Langoni for his gesture.

Although the fans miss Changuito, who is recovering after his operation for the serious injury to his left ankle, Langoni became a key player and has scored 5 goals (4 in the Professional League and 1 in the Argentine Cup) and the aforementioned assistance to Benedetto.

Luca Langoni assists Darío Benedetto, who scored 2-1 against Aldosivi at La Bombonera (@BocaJrsOficial)

In the event that Luca is not in a position to play against Verde, the xeneize technical director would have already decided on his replacement and he is another pearl of the Inferiores and also a scorer, Luis Vazquezwho is also not out of tune when he has to accumulate minutes.

It is not the only modification of Ibarra, since Aranda’s loss will enter red frames, who recovered from muscular overload. The former player of the Argentine national team had this inconvenience in the match against Godoy Cruz on September 23, in the victory (1-0) achieved in Mendoza. He then he was not summoned for said annoyance.

While the midfield there would be another change and it would be the entry of Christian Medina, that comes with good performances every time he had to play, who would enter instead of Pol Fernández. With this scenario (if Langoni does not recover), the Boca Juniors starting eleven for the duel with Sarmiento would form with: Agustin Rossi; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Cristian Medina, Alan Varela, Oscar Romero; Martin Payero; Luis Vazquez and Dario Benedetto.

Boca Juniors will try in Junín to add three by three and stay at the forefront of the table. Negro’s team is sweet and has accumulated a streak of 14 undefeated games within a total of 19 games adding the two competitions, Professional League and Copa Argentina. The general statistic of the former right-back’s driving marks 13 wins and the last four were in a row. Before the goalless draw against Huracán, he had just captured five wins in a row. Three defeats and the same number of draws are added.

