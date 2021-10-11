More problems for Pochettino: one of the new star signings assured that he is not happy at PSG due to lack of minutes

PSG strengthened with top-level signings for this season (Reuters)

Nine dates after the start of the season in France, Mauricio Pochettino continues to search for the best way to build a team full of stars. While he seems to have found a good performance in the offensive zone, giving the starting position to Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé y Neymar, he is still accommodating the squad in the rest of the field.

The midfield is another area that is full of good footballers and that is where one of the problems for the Argentine coach lies. Three positions for many players, including the new star Georginio Wijnaldum, who seems not to be entirely happy about his little participation.

Amid the international standoff, the former Liverpool midfielder spoke to the Dutch newspaper US and he was clear when explaining the present that he is living: “I cannot say that I am completely happy (at PSG). Because the situation is not what I would like ”.

Wijanldum is not happy with the minutes he has accumulated so far (Efe)

The 30-year-old footballer was released after ending his contract with Liverpool and preferred to reject Barcelona’s proposal, despite the fact that it was an express request from Koeman, to join the powerful Parisian team, in which only played 90 minutes throughout the nine presentations of PSG in the league.

“This is football and I will have to learn to deal with it. I’m a fighter. I have to be positive and work hard to turn the situation around. I have played a lot in recent years, I have always been in shape and I have done very well ”, he remarked.

“This is something different and it takes time to get used to it.. I really wanted this new stage and, when it comes, this happens. It’s complicated”Wijnaldum lamented, who in the Champions League had to settle for 45 minutes against Bruges and just fifteen minutes against Manchester City.

The midfielder wants to have more minutes for the future (Reuters)

“It’s worrying if you don’t play. But it is only the beginning of the season. A lot can still happen and I’m staying positive ”, reflected the Dutch midfielder on what’s to come.

It will be necessary to see if these words were heard by Pochettino, who will have to make a team to face Angers this Friday with some important absences such as that of Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes and Neymar, who are concentrated with their teams and will play with them next Thursday.

