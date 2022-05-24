More PS1 games leak their trophies with the new PS Plus: these are the 4 games that confirm the challenges

Siphon Filter, which had already announced its trophies, reappears on this list along with other surprises.

PlayStation users are looking forward to the arrival of the new PS Plus, which has dated its launch in Europe for the next June 23. So far, the first games in the catalog have been confirmed (with the promise that many more will be added) and we have discovered that some classic titles will land on PS4 and PS5 with trophies, as the authors of Syphon Filter.

We still don’t know how many retro games will include this mechanic, as some they cannot incorporate them at present. However, we’ve only just learned of new titles being added to that list headed by Siphon Filter, which means we may yet have more news on classic trophy installments. Here are the adventures that confirm functionality with the new PS Plus, courtesy of the Exophase website:

Wild Arms



IQ:Intelligent Alphabet



Hot Shots Golf



Ape Escape

In this way, the aforementioned games will be released on the new PS Plus with additional challenges and, as we already have Siphon Filter, with the possibility of platinear these adventures. In this way, we will be attentive to all the information related to the renewed PS Plus, which opens on May 24 in the Asian market and, therefore, will continue revealing new data in the days to come.

This news comes on top of another discovery: two PS1 and PSP games that have just appeared on the PS Store in Malaysia. While we welcome every bit of information about the new PS Plus, we can’t help but point out the bad communication of PlayStation around one of its most important strategies. Because, although we are getting data thanks to leaks and details published by the same Japanese company, there is no doubt that its presentation has left us with more doubts than certainties.

More about: PS Plus, PS1, Trophies, PlayStation and Sony.