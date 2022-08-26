More Rick and Morty impossible: pay attention to the new gameplay of High On Life because black humor is not lacking

A conversation between a child provoking you and the weapon you carry has reminded the grace that the series gives.

It shows when the games are developed by someone whose previous work has an identity, because they leave their essence in their projects and this title is no exception. In the case of High On Life, one of the people behind the project is Justin Rolland, creator of Rick and Morty. We already knew that with this premise the game was going to be fun, but not so much due to its funny conversations.

It has been the journalist of The Verge, Tom Warren who has shared a clip through your twitter account where it shows the great humor that this game hasand that will maintain the essence of Rick and Morty with the most entertaining dialogues like the following.

Apparently the boy was provoking the protagonist and even the gun insults him saying “f*cking kid“, and the cyclops asks him if he’s scared of a little boy. Finally we put a shot at little cyclops before the attentive gaze of the weapon, which judges us for said act. In this way, the kid ends up dying under the phrase: “Oh, you shot me, I’m dead… eh”

Of course, High On Life paints to be quite a very fun game, which unfortunately informed us of a delay of a few weeks. Given this, Squanch Games compensated us with a good portion of gameplay, about 25 minutes where we see more rick and morty essence.