More September Comebacks And Debuts To Get Ready For

Are you ready for what Okay-pop has in retailer for the remainder of September?

Learn beneath to search out out what new releases are nonetheless to come back this month!

September 16

fromis_9 makes a comeback after greater than a yr away as they launch the mini album “My Little Society” on September 16.

UNVS return with their single “Sand Fortress” that day.

September 17

KNK makes a long-awaited return on September 17, releasing their mini album “KNK AIRLINE.”

September 18

TREASURE is ready for his or her first comeback on September 18 with the only album “The First Step: Chapter Two.”

September 21

EVERGLOW’s comeback is scheduled for September 21, once they’ll launch their mini album “-77.82X-78.29.”

The Boyz can also be making a return that day with the mini album “Chase.”

The brand new co-ed group CHECKMATE releases their debut single album “Drum” on September 21.

September 22

cignature’s new mini album “Pay attention and Converse” comes out on September 22.

September 23

Model New music rookie group BDC makes a comeback on September 23 with the mini album “The Intersection: Perception.”

H&D (Lee Han Gyul and Nam Do Hyon) releases their final particular album “Umbrella” on that day as additionally they gear as much as debut with a brand new boy group.

Chungha has teamed up with Danish musician Christopher to launch the collaboration “Unhealthy Boy” on September 23.

Maroo Leisure’s new boy group GHOST9 debuts on September 23 with “Pre Episode 1: DOOR.”

Lady group PRECIOUS from UMI Leisure additionally makes their debut that day with the music “BEBE.”

September 24

UP10TION makes a comeback on September 24 with the mini album “Mild Up.”

The woman group XUM, which incorporates three members of the previous group NeonPunch, makes a brand new begin as they debut with the only “Ddalala” that day.

September 25

SuperM places out their first full album “Tremendous One” on September 25.

Former BESTie member Dahye makes a solo debut that day with the only “Poison,” a remake of Uhm Jung Hwa‘s hit.

September 28

Tremendous Junior D&E releases a particular model of their album “BAD BLOOD” on September 28.

More to sit up for

AKMU has additionally introduced plans for a comeback in September!

Which September launch are you probably the most enthusiastic about?