More Shows And Dramas Postpone Filming Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

More selection exhibits and dramas have halted manufacturing so as to stop the unfold of COVID-19.

On August 24, SBS introduced that “Working Man” and “Grasp within the Home” have halted filming. A consultant said, “The filming was canceled for the sake of the well being and security of the solid and crew. Segments which have already been recorded will likely be aired. We’re presently discussing additional filming dates.”

Studio Dragon, which produces dramas that air on channels equivalent to tvN, OCN, and KBS, has additionally halted manufacturing. Kim Younger Gyu, the manufacturing supervisor for Studio Dragon, commented, “Due to the speedy unfold of COVID-19, we’ve determined to halt all scheduled filming from August 24 to August 31 so as to defend the protection of the solid and the employees concerned in our drama productions.”

In line with an announcement launched by CJ ENM on August 22, dramas produced by Studio Dragon which have the potential of being rescheduled due to the halt to filming embody “Flower of Evil” and “Lacking: The Different Aspect.” tvN’s “Forest of Secrets and techniques 2” and “Document of Youth” will air as scheduled since they’ve already wrapped up filming.

Moreover, CJ ENM introduced that tvN’s selection present “Hometown Flex” will cease filming till August 31, promising to announce any updates on rescheduled broadcast dates. CJ ENM additionally famous that Mnet’s dwell music program “M Countdown” will cease airing till additional discover.

KBS additionally not too long ago ordered a halt on manufacturing to guard the protection of their solid and crew, pushing again the premiere date of “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.” The upcoming drama “Zombie Detective” has additionally halted filming, suspending the unique premiere date of August 31.

In the meantime, “To All of the Guys Who Cherished Me” has resumed filming. Beforehand, supporting actor Web optimization Sung Jong examined optimistic for COVID-19, prompting a right away halt in filming.

On August 24, a consultant from the drama said, “Aiming to air the ultimate episode on September 1, we’re presently ending up the ultimate little bit of filming. The filming will likely be accomplished with employees who didn’t are available in contact with the actor who examined optimistic for COVID-19. The manufacturing group plans to completely observe the federal government’s COVID-19 prevention insurance policies and wrap up filming utilizing a set contained in the broadcasting station.”

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)