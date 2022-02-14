More Studio Buyouts: Metal Slug Tactics Creators Find New Owners

Leikir Studio is still working on the tactical RPG with a release date planned for this year.

Not only Microsoft, Sony and Tencent are reinforcing their ranks of development teams, so are several European companies. We have the most notorious case in Embracer Group and its 37 acquisitions in 2021 with Gearbox among them, but others such as Nacon Games and Focus Homes Interactive they are also expanding. Thus, the latter company today announced the purchase of the creators of Metal Slug Tactics.

Aurélien Loos, president and founder from Games Studiocelebrating the operation as a recognition of the company’s work in recent years.

The purchase can be seen as a logical step in expanding Focus Home after taking the reins from Metal Slug Tactics publisher DotEmu a few months ago.

“After Deck13, StreumOn, Dotemu and Twelve Tenthsit is a great pleasure to welcome a fifth studio to Focus Group,” announces Christophe Nobileau, President of Focus Home Interactive, adding that they are constantly looking for new talent capable of growing and supporting the group’s ambitions.

Leikir Studio also has credits on Rogue Lords, co-developed with Cyanide Games for Nacon Games, Wondershot, and Isbarah. At the moment there are no more details about when Metal Slug Tactics, a tactical RPG with roguelike elements set in the SNK run and gun universe, will hit stores.

