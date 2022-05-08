More Terminator games? After a shooter and an RTS, there would be another development on the science fiction saga

Nacon Games works on a great cinematographic IP, and the conceptual arts hint at what it is.

The video game industry in Europe is also moving beyond the Embracer Group purchases, with companies like Nacon Games carving a small niche for themselves in the market, both through acquisitions and by founding new studios. In this sense, yesterday the creation of Nacon Studio Milanwhich will have as its first objective the creation of a survival framed within a great movie franchise.

It is not known what it is, but soon the dots have been connected and a clear reference to Terminator between the shared conceptual material. Specifically, we can see an Alamo Sport Shop sign in one of the arts very similar to the one Arnold Schwarzenegger visited to arm himself in the first Terminator movie. However, none of this has yet been confirmed by those responsible for the adventure.

Nacon Studio Milan traces its origins to Lunar Great Wall Studios, creators of Another Sight, and later worked on the motorcycle racing video game RiMS Racing under the RaceWard Studio brand. Now, in the process of expansion with more than 50 workers in the company, the company seeks to expand horizons betting on a post-apocalyptic survival action title.

If the commitment to Terminator is confirmed, the science fiction saga will receive a new video game, which is added to Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance, a dark RTS that bets on realism with no release date yet, and Terminator Resistance, a shooter in first person based on the war of the future released in 2018. With the authors of this latest title, Nacon also has RoboCop: Rogue City underway.

