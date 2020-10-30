More than 1 lakh people will get jobs in UP

Lucknow: A good news has emerged during the Corona epidemic in UP. Despite the epidemic here, foreign companies are ready to invest. The way for investment of 45 thousand crore rupees by foreign companies is also cleared. Explain that these companies are investing in America, South Korea, Japan, Canada, UK and Germany. Allotment of land has also been made to companies for these projects, as well as the employment of 1,35,362 people in UP. Also Read – Initiative: Organ transplant and organ donation made easy in this state, read full detail

The press release was released by Industrial Development Commissioner Alok Tandon and Additional Chief Secretary of Industrial Development Department Alok Kumar on Friday. It was told that these companies include companies such as Surya Global, Hindustan Unilever, Case Packaging, Mountain View Technology and Hiranandani Group.

Explain that in connection with this investment, the UP government has identified 22,000 acres of land along the expressway for industrial development, which will be allocated. Several districts – Agra, Unnao, Mainpur, Firozabad, Barabanki, etc. have been identified under this. These are the areas where there is a high probability of investment. Explain that 1,35,362 people will get employment with the investment in UP.