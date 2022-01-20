More than 10 games come to Xbox Game Pass to close January in style

Microsoft confirms the list that was leaked just hours before.

By Marcos Yasif / Updated January 18, 2022, 20:33 36 comments

Xbox Game Pass has released the list of news for the subscription service planned for these last weeks of january, which will add up to 11 new games to a catalog that this month had already welcomed almost ten new titles.

From today, as we advanced a few minutes ago, users can download Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc on PC and consoles. Later, this Thursday, it’s the turn of Hitman Trilogy, a pack with the three releases of the World of Assassination series signed in recent years by IO Interactive. For that same day, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction from Ubisoft arrives for the premiere on PC and consoles.

Death’s Door, Nobody Saves the World (January 18), Windjammers 2 (January 20), Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun! and Rainbow Six: Seige – Deluxe Edition complete the lineup of news, which joins all the registrations already announced at the beginning of January. With these novelties, the closure will be thrown to January and we will begin to look at February, a month where great additions are coming to the service. For example, we can highlight Total War: WARHAMMER III, available at launch on PC Game Pass.

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (January 18)

Death’s Door

Hitman Trilogy (20 de enero)

Nobody Saves the World (18 de enero)

Pupperazzi

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction (20 de enero)

Windjammers 2 (20 de enero)

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!

Rainbow Six: Seige – Deluxe Edition

Being one of the outstanding releases of the month, we recommend you to read the impressions with Rainbow Six: Extraction of the companions of 3DJuegos PC.

