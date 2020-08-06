More than 10 lakh packets for coronil are being demanded from Patanjali Ayurved every day: Baba Ramdev

new Delhi: According to yoga guru Ramdev, Patanjali Ayurved is getting a demand of 10 lakh packets every day for coronil, a controversial drug that enhances the resistance of Kovid-19. Ramdev said on Wednesday that this Haridwar-based company is struggling to meet the demand, as it is currently able to supply only one lakh packets every day. Also Read – Corona in Chhattisgarh: Corona virus positive in Chhattisgarh and 205 people, these districts are in worst condition

He claimed, "Today we have a demand of 10 lakh packets of coronil per day and we are crossing the supply of only one lakh". Ramdev said that Pantanjali Ayurved had priced it at only 500 rupees.

He said, "In the era of corona virus epidemic, if we had imposed a higher price, even Rs 5000, we could have easily earned up to Rs 5,000 crore. But we did not do that. "

Ramdev was addressing a program called ‘Atma Dependent Bharat – Vocal for Local’ organized by industry body Assochain through video conference. Earlier in June, Ramdev claimed that coronil covid-19 can cure patients.

However, the Ministry of AYUSH immediately banned the sale and later the Union Ministry said that Patanjali can only sell this product as an anti-inflammatory drug and cannot be sold as a treatment for Kovid-19.

“We have made our cow’s ghee an annual brand of Rs 1,300-1,400 crore,” he said. The estimated turnover of the Patanjali group is around Rs 10,500 crore.