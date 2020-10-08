More than 10 thousand corona cases a day in Karnataka, other states also have bad condition

new Delhi: The graph of Corona in the country is now falling. But some states are still from where shocking figures of Corona are coming out. More than 10,000 figures are coming every day from many states. There are states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, etc. where Karona has spread its footing. In this, the name of Karnataka comes after some states like Maharashtra. In Karnataka, more than one lakh people were corona examined in one day, out of which 10,947 people were found infected. The number of infected in Bengaluru a day earlier had increased to 5,000. Also Read – Delhi Unlock 5.0: All weekly markets will resume in Delhi, CM Kejriwal gave permission, learn new rules

With this figure, the total number of infected in the state has increased to 6,68,652. Of these, 1,16,153 are active cases. During the last 24 hours, 55 people died from Korana. With this, the total number of people who died of the virus in the state increased to 3,190. So far 5,42,906 people have recovered from Corona in the state.

Talking about Gujarat, 1,311 new cases of corona infection were reported on Wednesday. With this, the total number of infected became 1,46,673. Then, after the death of 9 patients, the death toll from the virus in the state reached 3,531. According to Health Department data, another 1,414 patients were discharged. With this, the total number of people recovering from Korana in the state increased to 1,26,657. There are 16,485 active patients in the state, out of which 86 patients are breathing with the help of ventilators.