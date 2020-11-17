More than 100 scientists join hands with UN on confusion about corona vaccine, 22 Indians included

new Delhi: In an initiative of the United Nations, more than 100 scientists have joined hands to deal with the issue of misinformation and breaking myths regarding the Covid-19 Vaccine. These scientists will expose myths and share information on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine through social media. Also Read – Colleges and hostels are going to open in Bengaluru from today, guidelines have been released, learn rules

The United Nations (UN) has teamed up with Team Halo in collaboration with The Vaccine Confidence Project at the University of London to tackle misinformation and misleading information about the Kovid-19 vaccine. The initiative has been endorsed globally by scientists from various institutions involved in the Corona virus vaccine race, including the world's top institutions such as Imperial College London, Harvard Medical School, University of Sao Paulo, University of Barcelona and many more Huh.

Scientists from more than 22 renowned medical institutions in India are also included in this team. These institutions include the Institute of Medical Sciences and Sum Hospital; PGIMER, Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences, IIT Indore, Christian Medical College, SRM Research Institute and Deep Children's Hospital and Research Center.

Gagandeep Kang, a professor of microbiology at Christian Medical College, Vellore, said in a statement, “In my institute, we are studying how Kovid-19 operates in re-infection. I am excited to tell the public the story of finding the Kovid-19 vaccine (vaccine). ” He said, “People want to know about the science and stories behind the headlines and I am happy to present serious points through social media in creative ways.”

Team Hello India will also allow scientists to answer public questions and directly respond to misinformation and rumors related to the vaccine spreading in some parts of the Internet. Apart from India, Team Halo aims to bring to light the work done by scientists in the US, UK, South Africa, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Spain, Peru, Canada and Brazil and working on Kovid-19 A platform has to be established for communication between scientists.