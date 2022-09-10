More than 1,000 indie games on sale for PS4 and PS5 in the PS Store: we leave you 6 recommended

PlayStation invites us to discover independent adventures with discounts of up to 75%.

PlayStation continues to revitalize its services with new proposals for players. The month of September has already left us with the 3 PS Plus Essential games and a list of 17 titles that expand the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalogue. Now, the Japanese company wants to make room for indie deliveriesand that is why it has started a promotion with offers on more than 1,000 contents Standalone for PS4 and PS5.

The promotion PlayStation Indies invites us to discover the adventures of small developers through discounts of up to 75%. This leaves us with a good handful of options to expand our virtual library, although it is important to remember that these sales will end next September 21st.

As always, from 3DJuegos we have taken a look at the long list of games offered to offer you the most outstanding deliveries, both for the experience they provide and for their current price. If you want to be aware of all the discounts, we encourage you to visit the PS Store.

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut for PS4 and PS5 for 19.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): it is impossible for us to start this list of recommendations without mentioning one of the most acclaimed indies of recent years. Disco Elysium and its groundbreaking open world RPG proposal are dropped in the PlayStation promotion with a 50% discount.



Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for PS4 for 7.49 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): taking into account that Ninja Theory is developing a Hellblade 2 that looks spectacular, this offer is great to refresh Senua’s story or discover for the first time His world.



Kena: Bridge of Spirits for PS4 and PS5 for 23.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros): Ember Lab’s first job in the video game sector has turned out to be a complete success. Enjoy this nice story between natural and mystical elements with a 40% reduction in its price.



Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 13.49 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): learn to master dodges and counterattacks, because this Dark Souls-style proposal will present you with enemies and difficulties that will end your character in question of seconds.



Oddworld: Soulstorm Enhanced Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €19.99 (was €39.99): Join the Oddworld: Soulstorm revolution with an edition that complements the main story with Toby’s Scape, a game mode that transforms the experience into something more explosive and exciting.



The Forest for PS4 for 6.79 euros (before 16.99 euros): enter a world of survival where you must get food, build a shelter and defend yourself against a clan of enemies with genetic mutations that have beliefs, families and ethics almost human.

More about: Offers, PlayStation, Playstation Offers and Indies.