More than 1,100 Ukrainian towns have no electricity due to Russian bombing

Firefighters work to put out a fire at a thermal power plant, damaged by a Russian missile attack, in kyiv, Ukraine, October 18, 2022. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

More than 1,100 cities and towns in Ukraine are deprived of electricity due to Russian bombing in the last ten daysmany of them directed against the country’s infrastructure, Ukrainian official sources reported on Tuesday.

“Currently, 1,162 localities (…) are without electricity”declared at a press conference the spokesman for the services of emergency situations, Oleksandr Jorunzhyi.

Russian forces launched on Tuesday a new attack on kyiv that left at least two dead y affected an electrical supply installation, informed the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaliy Klitschkó.

“Explosions again in kyiv in the morning. Desnyan neighborhood. Installation of critical infrastructure. All (emergency) services are in place,” the mayor wrote on his Telegram account.

Kremlin troops launched a new attack on kyiv on Tuesday that left at least two dead and hit a power supply facility, authorities in the capital said. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

The deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Kyrylo Tymoshenkoindicated that there were three explosions in an electrical infrastructure in the part of kyiv located on the left bank of the river Dnieper.

according to digital Ukrainian Pravdasome sectors of the capital were left without electricity.

The President of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenskyput a number to the destruction of the electrical network of the country.

“Since October 10, 30% of Ukraine’s power plants have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country,” he tweeted.

The DTEK Energo company reported that two of its thermal power plants were again attacked by Russian missiles. “Engineers are making every effort to restore power,” he said on Facebook.

kyiv, Ukraine, October 18, 2022. State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS

In the Ukrainian capital, Russia launched three missiles against two essential facilities, one of them for power supply on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the capital.

Also Russian attacks were recorded elsewhere in Ukraineas in Zhitomir, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Krivoy Rog and Dnipro, in the south and east of the country.

In Zhytomyr there is no water or electricity after the attacks, according to the mayor, Sheriy Sukhomlyn.

Against Kharkiv they launched a total of eight Russian missilesaccording to the governor, Oleg Sinegubov.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

