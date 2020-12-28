More than 1,500 mobile towers demolished in Punjab during Kisan movement, CM Amarinder gave instructions for action

Farmers Protest: Demonstration of farmers has been going on for the last 1 month in protest against the new Farms Law. Farmers are adamant on repealing agricultural laws. On the other hand, the round of negotiations between the farmers and the government is also going on. However, the farmers have said that the protest will continue till all the three agricultural laws are repealed. Meanwhile, protesting farmers have demolished more than 1,500 mobile towers in Punjab, affecting telecom services in some areas. Sources gave this information on Monday. On receiving the news of this, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has instructed the police to take action against such people. Also Read – PM Modi flagged off 100th ‘Kisan Rail’, said- big changes will happen in the agriculture economy, know its specialty

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh directs police to take action against those vandalizing mobile towers in the state (file photo) pic.twitter.com/SeScsAtU1y

– ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2020

Farmers believe that the new agricultural laws will benefit billionaire industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani the most. That is why their anger is coming out on the mobile towers of Mukesh Ambani’s company Jio. Power supply to these towers has been stopped in many parts of the state and cable has also been cut. However, Ambani’s Reliance Group and Adani’s companies are not in the business of buying food grains from farmers. A source aware of the case said, “Till yesterday 1,411 towers were damaged.” Today this figure has crossed 1,500. ‘

Some bundles of Jio’s fiber cable have also been burnt in Jalandhar. Jio has more than 9,000 towers in the state. Another source said that the most common way to damage the tower is to disconnect the power supply. In one case, people took the generator to the tower site and donated it to a local gurdwara. The video of some Jio employees threatening and running away is also viral.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday appealed to the agitating farmers not to take any step which would cause problems to the common people. Sources said that the state police has not taken any action against those who broke the tower and in most cases no FIR has been registered. The Tower Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) has said that at least 1,600 towers have been damaged.

(Input: ANI, language)