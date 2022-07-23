More than 15,000 masks, songs and a great mosaic: the party of the fans of Nacional de Uruguay to ask for the return of Luis Suárez

The ovation for Luis Suárez in the 9th minute of Nacional-Cerrito

More of 15,000 grimaces of the Uruguayan soccer player Luis Suarez adorned the stands Estadio Grand Central Parkwhere fans of Montevideo National saw the victory 5-0 ante small hill and they set up a big party to ask for the return of the striker from 35 yearswho debuted as a professional in the Pocket May 2005 and could seal an agreement to return to the team in the next few hours.

Within the framework of the sixth date of the Intermediate Tournamentfans of National used the tag #SuarezANational on social networks to promote the great celebration that included chants, cheers, posters that the fans were in charge of displaying in the stands and a tee shirt mosaic Tricolor with the number 9.

The fans also dedicated a song to Suareztop scorer in history The light bluewho is still free after leaving the Atletico Madrid and his frustrated transfer to River Plate, who planned to sign him but failed to advance to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cup.

In the grandstands of the Great Central Park they mounted a large mosaic with the number 9 (Photo: AFP)

the followers of National wait expectantly for the possible arrival of the experienced gunner who played in Ajax, Liverpool y FC Barcelonaamong other clubs, who this Wednesday met in Madrid with the president Jose Fuentes. The top leader of Pocket traveled to the Spanish capital to try to close the agreement.

The players of National They showed their best version in front of the small hill and they won a resounding victory. With two goals from the Argentine Emmanuel Gigliottione of Franco Fagundezone of Felipe Carballo and one of Christian Keke Almeida –who celebrated his goal with a Suárez mask and also wore one in the previous warm-up–, the Tricolor thrashed by 5-0 to his rival on duty and practically sealed his ticket to the final of the Intermediate Tournament.}

Keke Almeida wore the Luís Suárez mask

National addition 16 points in the Group B and three times ahead of his closest pursuers, Boston River y Defensor Sporting. However, the goal difference added by those led by Paul Repetto means that only an important win against on the last date takes away the possibility of playing for the cup against the winner of the Group A.

This Thursday’s triumph also allowed National back to the top of the Annual Table accumulated in which sum 44 pointsone more than him Liverpool. The fans are excited about the conquest of a new title but also about the possible arrival of Luis Suarezwho will also dispute the South American Cup with the charrúa cast.

Nacional fans await the return of Luis Suárez (Photo: AFP)

Suareza native of the Uruguayan city of jumpmade his official debut with the jersey of the National in May 2005 and was fired in July 2006 after playing 48 partiesto write down 12 official goals and to conquer on two occasions the Uruguayan Championship. His return in the previous Qatar World Cup 2022 He has an entire town on edge that longs to see him up close again.

