Dying toll rose by way of 888 to 15,464, in line with nicely being division figures on Saturday

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Higher than 15,000 people have died from coronavirus in UK hospitals, figures from the Division of Properly being and Social Care show.

The lack of life toll rose by way of 888 from 14,576 on Friday, taking the entire to 15,464 as of 9am on Saturday.

Proceed learning…