More than 20 years later, “boredom” leads the founders of Sierra to create a new game

As a result of confinement, legends Ken and Roberta Williams prepare the remake of a legendary game.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 22, 2022, 13:08 16 comments

Ken and Roberta Williams are known for leading the graphic adventure genre with popular titles like King’s Quest or Mystery House, but above all for being the founders of Sierra On-Linethe company responsible for those games that played a leading role in the North American industry since the 1980s.

In addition to being part of the Video Game Hall of Fame, Colossal Cave Adventure is a text adventure developed by Will Crowther and originally published in 1974 that helped lay the foundations of the genre and, after 20 years without a new project, it will return in the form of a remake from the hand of Ken and Roberta Williams.

The idea arose in confinementIn statements to PC Gamer, they have made it clear that they have no interest in founding another company, but will only seek pay tribute to the game that inspired Sierra On-Line and changed their lives. The idea came about during the pandemic lockdown, when they were so bored that Ken decided to start writing a book about the company, which eventually led to learn unity and make a game.

This new version has been baptized under the name Colossal Cave 3D Adventure and it is a 3D first person adventure for PC and virtual reality devices. It will have lots of puzzles and more than a hundred different scenarios while we search for a treasure accompanied by scoring systems, doses of humor and fun characters.

The Williams’ new studio is called Cygnus Entertainment and plans to release this remake for PC and Quest 2 the next summer. It is the first news we have of them since last December, when both were mentioned as a result of a wink from the creator of The Last of Us directly related to the full name of Ellie’s character.

