More than 200 arrested by the Beijing regime after the banking scandal that sparked protests in China

Protests in China over blocked savings

More than 200 people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a banking scandal that sparked multiple protests in central China’s Henan province after the freezing of billions of yuan, the Hong Kong daily reported today. South China Morning Post.

That outlet cites the Xuchang City Police, which confirmed the arrest of a total of 234 people that they would be part of an illicit organization that “illegally took control” of four rural banks and “committed a series of serious crimes.”

According to the authorities, the organization lured investors by promising them exceptionally high interest rates – between 13 and 18 percent – for their deposits, which were frozen in April due to the open investigation to try to clarify the irregularities in which they had incurred the banks.

The case gained notoriety in June, when it was revealed that authorities in the provincial capital, Zhengzhou, were using anti-Covid QR codes to prevent customers of those banks willing to join the protests from entering their territory, after which five city officials and senior officials were dismissed or sanctioned.

According to South China Morning Postwho disobeyed the prohibition to move to the city and participated in the protests, were attacked by people without uniforms and later detained by policemen who finally returned them to their areas of origin.

Xuchang Police said Monday that investigations to try to recover the missing funds were still ongoing.

The provincial authorities embarked in July on a plan to return deposits to those who had less than 50,000 yuan (7,228 dollars, 7,227 euros) in the four affected entities, gradually including those with larger amounts.

However, the Hong Kong newspaper today quotes a woman who affirms that the authorities have only guaranteed the collection of up to 500,000 yuan (72,280 dollars, 72,250 euros), while those who had higher amounts deposited will collect additional amounts subject to the amount recovered after the inquiries.

That client, who had around 1.1 million yuan (159,000 dollars, 158,970 euros) in two deposits in one of these banks, assured that she had lost confidence in the Henan authorities after months of excuses: “Even if they recovered 10 billion yuan, what if they just tell us they only got 1 billion back?”

