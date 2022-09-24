More than 200 people disappeared in the border area of ​​Venezuela so far in 2022

The Simón Bolívar International Bridge is the main land route that connects Colombia with Venezuela. It rises above the Táchira River (Archive)

The Venezuelan NGO Foundations recorded, so far this year, 246 disappearances in the country’s border area, made up of six states that mostly border Colombiaaccording to a count published this Thursday on social networks.

“Regarding the number of disappeared by border entity monitored by Fundaredes, Táchira (west, bordering Colombia) stood at 48%, with 118 cases”, indicated the organization through its Twitter account.

He detailed, on the same social network, that the Amazonian Bolívar was second in the record with 55 cases, followed by the oil tanker Zulia with 29, Apure with 22, Falcón with 17 and Amazonas with 5.

The NGO considered that the statistics in Táchira, the main transit point for migrants, “demonstrate the vulnerability of citizens” in this region.

Fundaredes recalled that this federal entity “registers the largest movement of irregular armed groups that control the illegal steps towards Colombia through which thousands of people pass daily.

In the measurement, the organization stressed that the municipalities with the most cases of disappearance in Táchira are “Bolívar, Pedro María Ureña, Ayacucho and García de Hevia”the four connected in the border strip with the Colombian department of Norte de Santander.

In addition, he denounced that “a constant” in cases of disappearances in border entities is “the indifference of the Venezuelan State to investigate, as well as to address the complaints of the families of the victims”.

In its latest monthly report, published this month, Fundaredes assured that last August there were 36 disappearances in the Venezuelan “border corridor”, which represents an increase of 50% compared to last July, when 24 were reported in the same area. .

He also indicated that 65 homicides were recorded in these six border states, Zulia being where the most murders were committed.

